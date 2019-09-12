arrow-circle-full-right arrow-circle-full-up arrow-circle-up arrow-down arrow-right calendar calendar-done facebook flickr home linkedin login pin reload search share signin star twitter video video youtube nav star-plus info signout double-arrow arrow-up checked

FT Innovative Lawyers Awards Europe 2019

London |
Speakers include:
Overview

Now in its fourteenth year of publication, the FT Innovative Lawyers Report has become one of the top legal rankings in Europe and the accompanying awards are widely regarded as the best researched in the market. Over the past decade, it has assessed legal innovation in over 50 different countries from over 500 unique law firms and over 550 company in-house legal departments.

The FT Innovative Lawyers Report represents a unique analysis of the legal industry, assessing lawyers on their innovation both for clients and in their own businesses. We base both the report and awards on thorough research and robust journalism.

We will celebrate the standout legal innovations of 2019 at an awards ceremony in London on 12 September 2019.

fallback
Please click here for the 2019 event photos. 

Speakers (2)

Pilita Clark

Pilita Clark

Associate Editor and Business Columnist
Financial Times

Pilita Clark is an Associate Editor and Business Columnist at the Financial Times. She writes a weekly column on modern corporate life, as well as features and other articles. Pilita has worked for the FT since 2003, covering aviation and the environment. She was the FT's Environment Correspondent from 2011 to 2017. Pilita was previously a Washington correspondent for Australian newspapers and a Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

Reena SenGupta

Reena SenGupta

Chief Executive Officer
RSG Consulting

Reena SenGupta founded RSG Consulting in 2001 to provide research and consultancy to law firms and in-house counsel. With nearly 30 years’ experience of business and the City, she is known as one of the leading analysts of the legal profession. As editor and publishing director of Chambers & Partners Publishing in the mid-nineties, she devised the research methodology behind the Chambers’ guides to the legal profession and launched the first Chambers Student and Chambers Global guides. In 2005, Ms SenGupta came up with the idea of ranking lawyers on innovation, which has become the FT Innovative Lawyers reports and awards. She is a long-time contributor to the Financial Times and helped to establish the paper’s Law & Business page in 2001.

Ms SenGupta has experience of both big and small businesses and spent the early nineties working in investment banking in London and rescuing a family-owned graphic design business out of recession. A journalist, entrepreneur and now senior consultant, Ms SenGupta is responsible for coming up with the ideas for a number of ground-breaking projects for both clients and RSG Consulting. Among these are the RSG India Report and the Innovative GC Club. She is a regular public speaker on innovation and the legal profession, is a graduate of the Meyler Campbell Elements coaching programme and an Asian Woman of Achievement.

Agenda - 12th Sep

  • 6:45pm
    Guest Arrival, Registration and Networking Champagne Reception
  • 7:30pm
    Welcome Remarks & Dinner
  • 9:30pm
    FT Innovative Lawyers Awards Ceremony
  • 11:30pm
    Close

Shortlist 2019

Law firms, legal service providers and in-house legal teams:

Accenture
Addleshaw Goddard
AEQUO
Allen & Overy
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Arthur Cox
Ashurst
Atos
AVELLUM
Aviva
Baker McKenzie
Banco Santander
BlaBla Car
BonelliErede
Central Bank of Ireland – Regulatory Decisions Unit
CMS
Cuatrecasas
Dechert
Deloitte Legal (Spain)
Dentons
DLA Piper
DWF Law
ECIJA
Energy Charter Secretariat
Erste Group Bank
European Investment Fund
Eversheds Sutherland
FarFetch
Fieldfisher
First Law International
Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
Garrigues
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher
Gómez -Acebo & Pombo
Herbert Smith Freehills
Hogan Lovells
Homebase
ING Bank
Integrites
ISDA
Kemp Little
Kennedys
Latham & Watkins
Lloyds Banking Group
LS CUBE Studio Legale
Macfarlanes
Matheson
Mills & Reeve
Mishcon de Reya
NautaDutilh
Norton Rose Fulbright
Orrick
Paul Hastings
Pérez-Llorca
Pinsent Masons
Pusch Wahlig Workplace Law
PwC Tax & Legal Services
RCD
Reed Smith
Shearman & Sterling
Shoosmiths
Sidley Austin
Simmons & Simmons
Slaughter and May
Sonae
Sorainen
Spanish National Bar (Consejo General de la Abogacía Española)
SSW Pragmatic Solutions
Stephenson Harwood
Synch Advokat AB
Taylor Vinters
Teva Pharmaceuticals Europe
The Crown Estate
The Divorce Surgery
The Funding Circle
Therium Group Holdings
Truata
Uría Menéndez Abogados
VdA
Veon
Vodafone
White & Case
Wiersholm
William Fry
Womble Bond Dickinson

Venue

Natural History Museum
Cromwell Road
 London SW7 5BD

United Kingdom


Organised By (1)

The Financial Times is one of the world’s leading business news organisations, recognised internationally for its authority, integrity and accuracy. The FT has a record paying readership of one million, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. It is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news and services for the global business community.

Research Partner (1)

RSG Consulting was set up in 2001 by Reena SenGupta, the ex-Publishing Director of Chambers and Partners and the creator of the Chambers rankings and research methodology in the mid-nineties.
Initially, the company focused on client relationship management projects, working for the magic circle law firms and top US firms. In the course of that work, RSG realised that the profession was on the brink of tumultuous change and founded a ranking of lawyers on innovation which became the Financial Times Innovative Lawyers programme.
Today, RSG is a leading innovation agency for lawyers and works with law firms, in-house legal teams and law companies to help them innovate and build a culture of innovation. It has a unique position in the legal market globally as a connector and its networks of lawyers, built up over 25 years, are unrivalled.  It works in emerging markets such as India to help drive up standards of professionalism and client care. All its work is underpinned by robust research and it has been the author of many thought-leadership studies over the past 18 years.

Lead Partner (1)

Elevate is a global law company, providing consulting, technology and services to law departments and law firms. The company’s team of lawyers, engineers, consultants and business experts extend and enable the resources and capabilities of customers worldwide. Elevate is the most-used law company according to the 2017 State of the Industry Survey published by the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) and has been ranked as a top global legal services provider by Chambers & Partners for five years in a row.

Partners (4)

EY Riverview Law supports in-house legal departments as they tactically and strategically evolve the way they provide legal and commercial support to their internal and external customers. We help companies to build an enhanced legal operating model that allows them to allocate legal work to the right teams, in the right place, at the right time - whether the work is undertaken in-house or by external providers.

EY Riverview Law services can support your business’s goals, including centralization, compliance improvement, offloading of high-volume repetitive and standardized legal work tasks, or a better understanding and control of legal spend.

 ey.com/eyriverviewlaw

Kira Systems’ technology is the most used and trusted software for contract review and analysis, helping the world’s largest corporations and professional service firms uncover relevant information from unstructured contracts and related documents. Kira is powerful, patented, award-winning software that excels at searching and analysing contract text and can be deployed for due diligence, knowledge management, lease abstraction, regulatory compliance and other projects where visibility into contract provisions is critical. Using Kira Quick Study, anyone can train additional models that can accurately identify virtually any desired clause. To find out more, please visit: www.kirasystems.com

HighQ empowers leading law firms and corporate legal teams to transform the way they work and deliver legal services. We unite internal and external teams with social collaboration, secure file sharing, digital transaction management and more, improving data security, efficiency and productivity.

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management, and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry, and is proud to be recognized by the Financial Times as an FT Intelligent Business 35, ACC as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Legal Process Outsourcing Provider, New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider, and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions.

In-House Awards Sponsor (1)

At a time of significant change in the legal industry, we are determined to continue leading the market by ensuring we always challenge ourselves to bring new and original ways of thinking to the complex legal challenges our clients face.

To support our clients’ international strategies, we have built a truly global network spanning over 40 offices worldwide. We have also developed strong ties with relationship law firms in over 100 countries where we do not have a presence. This network makes us one of the largest and most connected law firms in the world, with a global reach and local depth that is simply unrivalled.

Global coverage in today’s market does not simply mean having offices in important cities around the world. For us, it means combining our international resources and sector expertise to work on cross-border transactions directly in the markets and regions important to our clients.

www.allenovery.com

Charity Partner (1)

Action Against Hunger is a global humanitarian organisation that takes decisive action against the causes and effects of hunger. They save the lives of malnourished children. They ensure everyone can access clean water, food, training and healthcare. They enable entire communities to be free from hunger. In 2018 they helped 21 million people in 47 countries around the world, including Syria, Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and Nigeria.

Contact Us

Abigail Lewis
Project Manager - Strategic Solutions
Financial Times
FT Live Delegate Services - EMEA
Delegate Booking and Registration Enquiries
Financial Times

