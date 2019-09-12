Now in its fourteenth year of publication, the FT Innovative Lawyers Report has become one of the top legal rankings in Europe and the accompanying awards are widely regarded as the best researched in the market. Over the past decade, it has assessed legal innovation in over 50 different countries from over 500 unique law firms and over 550 company in-house legal departments.

The FT Innovative Lawyers Report represents a unique analysis of the legal industry, assessing lawyers on their innovation both for clients and in their own businesses. We base both the report and awards on thorough research and robust journalism.

We will celebrate the standout legal innovations of 2019 at an awards ceremony in London on 12 September 2019.