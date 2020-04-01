The coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on the global economy, with massive disruption to both the demand and supply sides and forecasts of a significant recession. The crisis is affecting businesses across every sector, with concerns increasing about the levels of corporate debt, a rise in bankruptcies and a surge in unemployment. Supply chains are being hit by the impact on trade, transport and manufacturing, reinforcing a significant slowdown in productive activity. Travel, hospitality, retail and other consumer-facing service sectors have also been hit. And the financial system is under pressure from extreme capital market volatility.

What should policy-makers, both in the UK and globally, do to avert a depression and ensure a relatively rapid recovery? Can anything be learned from previous economic and financial upheavals? To what extent is the crisis exposing the limits of the normal tools of policy-makers to influence markets and domestic demand? Is there a limit to the "helicopter money" approach to rescuing economies? Once the pandemic has abated, what will be the long-term impact on supply chains, trade and globalisation? Should we prepare for a "new normal" in economic policy post-coronavirus? To what extent will the crisis affect capitalism itself?

In the first of a series of exclusive FT Digital Dialogues looking at the long-term impact of the pandemic on the economy, business and society, the Financial Times is bringing together leading economists to discuss the depth of the economic crisis, the medium to long-term outlook, and what policy-makers can do to ensure the optimal conditions for recovery in a post-coronavirus world.

This session will be available to view on-demand immediately after the live show ends.