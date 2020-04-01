Lord Turner is a Senior Fellow at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, where he was Chairman until January 2019. He currently chairs the Energy Transitions Commission, a global coalition of major power and industrial companies, investors, environmental NGOs and experts working out achievable pathways to limit global warming.
From 2008 to 2013, Lord Turner chaired the UK’s Financial Services Authority, and played a leading role in the post-crisis redesign of global banking and shadow banking regulation.
He has held other high profile roles in public policy: he was Director General of the Confederation of British Industry (1995-2000); Chairman of the UK Low Pay Commission (2002-2006); Chairman of the Pensions Commision (2003-2006); and the first Chairman of the Climate Change Committee (2008-2012), an independent body to advise the UK Government on tackling climate change. He became a crossbench member of the House of Lords in 2006.
Lord Turner is Chairman of Chubb Europe, and a Trustee at the British Museum. He is on the Advisory Board of Envision Energy, a Shanghai-based group focused on renewable energy, batteries and digital systems.
Amongst his business roles, Lord Turner worked at McKinsey & Company (1982-1995), and was Vice-Chairman of Merrill Lynch Europe (2000-2006) and a Non-Executive Director of a number of companies, including Standard Chartered plc (2006-2008).
He is a Senior Fellow at the Centre for Financial Studies (Frankfurt) and a Visiting Fellow at the People’s Bank of China School of Finance, Tsinghua University (Beijing). He writes regularly for Project Syndicate, and has published Between Debt and the Devil (Princeton 2015), and Economics after the Crisis (MIT 2012). He is an honorary fellow of The Royal Society, and received an Honorary Degree from Cambridge University in 2017.